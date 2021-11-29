Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Down 99.8% in November

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CAPC opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of -2.02. Capstone Companies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.
About Capstone Companies
Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.