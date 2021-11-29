Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Down 99.8% in November

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CAPC opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of -2.02. Capstone Companies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

