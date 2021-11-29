Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RILY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 39,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $907,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,372.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,833,960. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $77.88 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

