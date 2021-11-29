Capita (LON:CPI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita (LON:CPI) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 55 ($0.72).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 60.40 ($0.79).

Capita stock opened at GBX 43.60 ($0.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The company has a market capitalization of £734.34 million and a PE ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.53. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 31.85 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

