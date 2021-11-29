California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $602,000 Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 568,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 458,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 875,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

