California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $561,000 Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNOG opened at $12.99 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

GNOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

