California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,966 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Waterstone Financial worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $511,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $520.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

