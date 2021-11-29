California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 503.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 1,072,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 228.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 506,192 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.62. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

