Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 77.0% in November

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 818,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 736,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 479,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 124,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 60,145 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 19.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is 20.47. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 17.00 and a 1-year high of 21.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

