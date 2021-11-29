Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $175.74 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

