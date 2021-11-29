Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes $295,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 502.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 293,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,117,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

NYSE:GS opened at $389.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.36 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

