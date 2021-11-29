Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes $180,000 Position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.81% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Virtual Cloud Technologies news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $44,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 85.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVCT opened at $1.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

