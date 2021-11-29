Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2,035.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interface by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after buying an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Interface by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 121,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

