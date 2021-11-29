Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Invests $244,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $205.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.01. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

