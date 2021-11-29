Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 169 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,504.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,412.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,410.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.