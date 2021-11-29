BWS Financial Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $125.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BWS Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.14. 52,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,052. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,665 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

