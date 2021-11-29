Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. 130,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,126. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

