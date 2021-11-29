Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Up to $33.83

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.83, but opened at $35.49. Bumble shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 2,981 shares traded.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bumble by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Bumble by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,393,000.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

