BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $139.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Inari Medical stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,339. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.49 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,137,017 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Inari Medical by 289.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 13.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 166,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Inari Medical by 118.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,155 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

