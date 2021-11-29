BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

BRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 247,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

