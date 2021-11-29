Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) PT at $52.82

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.37. 25,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,924. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.