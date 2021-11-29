Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target at $2.93

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in trivago by 9.3% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 960.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

TRVG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 9,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,303. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $776.47 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

