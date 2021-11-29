Brokerages Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT at $41.64

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.64.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 54.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
