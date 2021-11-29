Brokerages Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Price Target at $370.80

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955,487 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $811,577,000 after acquiring an additional 222,573 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock opened at $296.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SEA has a 52-week low of $173.91 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

