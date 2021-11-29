Brokerages Set NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target at $16.67

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXTC. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.20. NextCure has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

