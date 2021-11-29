Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Price Target at GBX 211.20

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.20 ($2.76).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 241.10 ($3.15). The company had a trading volume of 3,732,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,370. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 121.30 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 249.99 ($3.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.08. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.73.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

