Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) PT at $217.50

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $172.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,569.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.27. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth about $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 327.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $17,795,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.