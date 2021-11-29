Brokerages Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Price Target at $98.71

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of APP opened at $90.71 on Friday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49.

In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $17,254,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,992 shares of company stock worth $84,892,928. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after buying an additional 335,677 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

