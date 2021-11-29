Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $57.29

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $374,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in 89bio by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

