Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Shares of HCAT stock remained flat at $$43.62 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 389,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,425. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $47,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,659 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,918 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 490.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 187,617 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 26.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

