Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.41 Billion

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $77.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $83.61 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $46.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $278.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.34 billion to $284.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $301.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $286.57 billion to $315.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.51. 538,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,270,889. The company has a market capitalization of $260.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

