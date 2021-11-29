Brokerages Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post $10.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. argenx reported sales of $7.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $516.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $592.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $138.85 million, with estimates ranging from $115.33 million to $165.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover argenx.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in argenx by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in argenx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in argenx by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
ARGX traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.32. 350,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.08 and its 200 day moving average is $304.78. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
