Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $29.85 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

