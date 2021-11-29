Brokerages Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report $32.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.45 million and the lowest is $32.30 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $118.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.46 million to $118.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.61 million, with estimates ranging from $130.72 million to $134.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 418.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 245.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 602,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.30.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

