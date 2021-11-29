Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,964 shares of company stock worth $6,293,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.40. 17,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

