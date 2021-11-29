Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock.

BVIC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Britvic to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 974.38 ($12.73).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 894.50 ($11.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 903.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 936.46. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 44 shares of company stock worth $27,155.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

