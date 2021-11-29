BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Up 219.6% in November

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 219.6% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 819,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of BSIG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 63,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

