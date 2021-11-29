Breiter Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 3.3% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.42.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $20.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $662.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $590.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.93. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $445.60 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

