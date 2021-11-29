Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 70,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.78. 129,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,915. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.17. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.