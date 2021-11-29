Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after acquiring an additional 425,952 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 413,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,112,000 after acquiring an additional 322,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after acquiring an additional 208,674 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.22. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,090. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

