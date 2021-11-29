Bread Trading Up 524.7% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 524.7% higher against the US dollar. Bread has a market cap of $92.99 million and approximately $22.35 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00043044 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.