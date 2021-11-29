Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.52. The company had a trading volume of 200,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653,798. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.55 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

