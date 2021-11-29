Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 66,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,219. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

