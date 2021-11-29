Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,300,000 after buying an additional 405,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.69. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.78. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $151.45 and a twelve month high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

