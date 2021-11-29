Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.80. 1,107,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,970,172. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

