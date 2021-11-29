Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Corteva by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Corteva by 2.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Corteva by 10.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Corteva by 44.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,174. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

