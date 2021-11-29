Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 419,353 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 419,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,228,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up about 2.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 1.59% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth about $375,000.

Shares of EMXC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.08. 502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,117. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65.

