Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 9,850.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brambles in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Brambles alerts:

OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $14.44 on Monday. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.29%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.