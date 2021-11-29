BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, an increase of 341.4% from the October 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF opened at 0.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.38. BrainChip has a fifty-two week low of 0.23 and a fifty-two week high of 0.66.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include Akida Neural Processor IP, Akida Neural Processor System-on-Chip and MetaTF Development Environment. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

