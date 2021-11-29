BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, an increase of 341.4% from the October 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF opened at 0.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.38. BrainChip has a fifty-two week low of 0.23 and a fifty-two week high of 0.66.
BrainChip Company Profile
