Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 94.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,298 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BYD stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

