Boyar Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,908,000 after acquiring an additional 180,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in News by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of News by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after purchasing an additional 665,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 21.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of News stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. News’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.